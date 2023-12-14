Barclays PLC Has $46.13 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,397 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

