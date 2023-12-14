Barclays PLC Has $46.17 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 310.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.42% of International Paper worth $46,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.90 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

