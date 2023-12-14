Barclays PLC Has $46.71 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

