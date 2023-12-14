Barclays PLC Has $47.19 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $47,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.5 %

Hologic stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

