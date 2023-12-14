Barclays PLC Has $47.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.51% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,275,000 after buying an additional 53,493,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.