Barclays PLC Has $49.62 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.



