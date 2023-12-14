Barclays PLC Has $49.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 426.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,941 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $49,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

