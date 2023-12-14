Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Axon Enterprise worth $45,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,890 shares of company stock worth $15,936,273 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $248.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average of $204.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.39 and a 52-week high of $248.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.