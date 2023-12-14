Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Snowflake worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,733,000 after buying an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.06. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $197.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

