Barclays PLC Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Barclays PLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $48,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.