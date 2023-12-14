Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $43,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

