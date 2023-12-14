Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Regions Financial worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.