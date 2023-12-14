Barclays PLC Raises Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $42,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $33,667,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 160,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $220.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $4,758,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.