Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Align Technology worth $50,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. HSBC assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $231.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.27. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

