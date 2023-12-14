Barclays PLC Sells 913,982 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 913,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of ONEOK worth $48,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

