Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,202 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $51,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.