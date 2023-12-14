Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 571 ($7.17) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 491.67 ($6.17).
In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,700 ($49,836.81). In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($62,775.55). Also, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,836.81). Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
