Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 571 ($7.17) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 491.67 ($6.17).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BDEV

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 561.60 ($7.05). The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,264. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.62, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.30.

In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £39,700 ($49,836.81). In related news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($62,775.55). Also, insider Caroline Silver purchased 10,000 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,836.81). Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.