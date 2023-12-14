Bay Rivers Group Acquires 93 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

LRCX traded up $18.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $753.51. 360,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,111. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $758.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $664.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

