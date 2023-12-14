Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $47,855,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $3,141,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $10.64 on Thursday, hitting $283.96. 1,159,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

