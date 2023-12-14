Bay Rivers Group Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $22.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $693.34. The company had a trading volume of 599,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $620.66 and a 200 day moving average of $584.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

