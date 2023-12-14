Bay Rivers Group Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.08. 1,365,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,832. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.90 and a 200 day moving average of $424.24. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

