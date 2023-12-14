Bay Rivers Group Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

