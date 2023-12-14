Bay Rivers Group Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 2,778,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,718. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

