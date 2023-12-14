Bay Rivers Group Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS USMV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,280 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

