Bay Rivers Group Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.50. 211,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

