Bay Rivers Group Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 22,870,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,314,188. The firm has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

