Bay Rivers Group Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bay Rivers Group owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,194,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after purchasing an additional 251,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,187,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 223,918 shares during the last quarter.

KRE traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 16,132,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,467,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

