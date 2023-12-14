Bay Rivers Group Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.61. 1,228,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

