Bay Rivers Group Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,526. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

