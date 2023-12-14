Bay Rivers Group Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.88. 1,373,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,844. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.