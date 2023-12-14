Bay Rivers Group Purchases 79 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6,021.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 179.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,150. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.