Bay Rivers Group Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.79. The company had a trading volume of 89,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

