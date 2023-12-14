Bay Rivers Group Sells 248 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 904,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,607. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.