Bay Rivers Group Sells 448 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.9% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,370,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,689,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.68, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

