Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 67,500 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 334,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,850,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 274,774 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $19.68 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

