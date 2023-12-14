Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $236.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

