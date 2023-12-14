Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

