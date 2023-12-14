Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $432.61. The stock has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

