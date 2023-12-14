Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.