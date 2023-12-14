Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.