Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $416,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.14 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.