Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $659,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.