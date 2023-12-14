Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,976 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EZU opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.