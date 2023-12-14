Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.75.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

