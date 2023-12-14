Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 286,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $66.23 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

