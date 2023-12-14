Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $270.69 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

