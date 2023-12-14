Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.