Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.66 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.