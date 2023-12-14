Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,151 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESML opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.