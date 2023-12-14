Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,151 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESML. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4,381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

